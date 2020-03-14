BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIA. FMR LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 83.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

ACIA stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

