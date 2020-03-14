BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,169,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Cemex SAB de CV comprises approximately 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Cemex SAB de CV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,607,000 after buying an additional 507,932 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $25,927,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

CX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

