BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Purchases 12,712 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

