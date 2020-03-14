BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,588 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $51.57 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

