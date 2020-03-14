Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lowered by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.57.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $187.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.