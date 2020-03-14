BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $107,481.03 and approximately $61.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

