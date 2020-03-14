Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP opened at $121.09 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.