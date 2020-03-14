Calithera Biosciences’ (CALA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.