Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 517,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. ValuEngine raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $774.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

