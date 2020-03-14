Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $106,038. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

