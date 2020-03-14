Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,954 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

