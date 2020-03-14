Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,363 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,483,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

