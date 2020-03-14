Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in United Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

