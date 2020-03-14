Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.