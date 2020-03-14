Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $135.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $124.41 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $158.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

