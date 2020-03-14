Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $205.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

