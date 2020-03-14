Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVDA opened at $240.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

