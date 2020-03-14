Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 602,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 843,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

