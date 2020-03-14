Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.