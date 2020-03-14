Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,053.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Amgen by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,765,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

