Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 10,691.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 595,642 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after buying an additional 460,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PYPL stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

