Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Post worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Post by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 638,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Post’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

