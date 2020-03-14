Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,089 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of CVX opened at $83.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

