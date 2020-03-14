Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.42. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $154.81 and a 52 week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

