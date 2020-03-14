Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 48.0% in February

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 305,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carnival by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUK traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,194. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

