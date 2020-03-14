Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 508,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,218 shares of company stock valued at $185,891 and sold 2,642 shares valued at $63,625. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,240. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

