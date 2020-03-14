Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

