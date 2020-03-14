Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $235,998.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00488785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.86 or 0.05140571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00059664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

