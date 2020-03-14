Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAVA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

