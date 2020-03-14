Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara bought 75,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,531.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and sold 129,733 shares worth $161,828. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 121,058 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 388,579 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.05.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 903,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,462. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

