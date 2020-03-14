Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $13,897,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

