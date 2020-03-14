Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $99.64. 8,713,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

