Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Head to Head Comparison

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 2.26 $279.14 million $3.48 6.63 Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million 1.90 $15.27 million $2.75 9.18

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial Corp(Maryland). Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Financial Corp(Maryland), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and Community Financial Corp(Maryland), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.97%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Community Financial Corp(Maryland).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 34.29% 12.54% 1.58% Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.52% 9.10% 0.86%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Community Financial Corp(Maryland) on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

