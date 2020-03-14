CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $478.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $687,983.30 and $478.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00484668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.05171615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018645 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.