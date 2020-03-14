Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

