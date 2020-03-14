Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 330,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.03. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

