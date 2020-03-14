Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

CERS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cerus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

