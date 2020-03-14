Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.71% of Leggett & Platt worth $181,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

