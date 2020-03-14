Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 181,933 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $231,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,672,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,812,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of CL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

