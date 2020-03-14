Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.