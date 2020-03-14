Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

CLTL stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $106.19.

