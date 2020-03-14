Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $115.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.76% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $115,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

