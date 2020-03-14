Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Markston International LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 330,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

