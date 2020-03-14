Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 11.28% of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares during the third quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZMLP opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

