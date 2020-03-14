Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

