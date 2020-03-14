Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 12,490 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 132,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26.

