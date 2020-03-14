Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,085,219 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,085,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $30,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $33.53 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.