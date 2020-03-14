Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 5,126 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 7.35% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $32,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 748.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

