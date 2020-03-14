Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 6.05% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,690,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

