Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 136,175 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 197,339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $140.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other Ocwen Financial news, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 160,188 shares of company stock worth $182,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

